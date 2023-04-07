James Corden ‘Late Late Show’ Final Episodes Will Feature Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Kardashians

Martin Holmes
Comments
James Corden on The Late Late Show
CBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden

 More

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end on Thursday, April 27, and we now know the star-studded guest line-up for the last weeks of the long-running late-night talk show.

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Garner, Josh Gad, Brett Goldstein, Billy Porter, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, and Sharon Stone are among the big names who will be on hand as the show leads up to its grand finale on April 27, which will be preceded by a final Carpool Karaoke special.

Speaking of Carpool Karaoke, the popular K-Pop girl group Blackpink will appear in a new edition of the segment during the final 12 episodes of The Late Late Show. In addition, there will be two new Carpool Karaoke segments with iconic guests, as well as a “Take a Break” segment with the Kardashians and a big “Crosswalk the Musical” farewell performance.

Oscar-winner Allison Janney will also be a guest during the last few shows, bringing her total appearances on The Late Late Show up to 16, the most of any guest ever.

Additional guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Getting Replaced by Stephen Colbert's ‘@midnight’
Related

'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Getting Replaced by Stephen Colbert's ‘@midnight’

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special will air at 10 pm ET on April 27 ahead of the final broadcast of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which will air from 12:37 am ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Corden, who has hosted the late-night show for eight and half years, revealed he was leaving back in April 2022.

“I’ve signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last,” Corden told the studio audience during an episode last April. “We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang. They’ll be tears, so many tears, because this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Weeknights, 12:37am/11:37 pm c, CBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden - CBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden where to stream

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Allison Janney

Ben Affleck

James Corden

Tom Cruise

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lance Reddick
1
Lance Reddick’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kaley Ronayne, Andrew McCarthy, Bruce Greenwood, Anuja Joshi, Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Manish Dayal, Jane Leaves, and Jessica Lucas in 'The Resident'
2
‘The Resident’ Canceled After 6 Seasons at Fox
Eric Szmanda, Marg Helgenberger, and Mandeep Dhillon in 'CSI: Vegas'
3
See Greg & Catherine Reunite on ‘CSI: Vegas’
Stephanie Szostak and Ron Livingston on 'A Million Little Things'
4
Ron Livingston Returns to ‘AMLT’ for New Jon & Delilah Flashbacks
Alexa Hoekstra and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Fans Debate Alexa’s Bonus Round Answer