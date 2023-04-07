James Corden ‘Late Late Show’ Final Episodes Will Feature Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Kardashians

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end on Thursday, April 27, and we now know the star-studded guest line-up for the last weeks of the long-running late-night talk show.

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Garner, Josh Gad, Brett Goldstein, Billy Porter, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, and Sharon Stone are among the big names who will be on hand as the show leads up to its grand finale on April 27, which will be preceded by a final Carpool Karaoke special.

Speaking of Carpool Karaoke, the popular K-Pop girl group Blackpink will appear in a new edition of the segment during the final 12 episodes of The Late Late Show. In addition, there will be two new Carpool Karaoke segments with iconic guests, as well as a “Take a Break” segment with the Kardashians and a big “Crosswalk the Musical” farewell performance.

Oscar-winner Allison Janney will also be a guest during the last few shows, bringing her total appearances on The Late Late Show up to 16, the most of any guest ever.

Additional guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special will air at 10 pm ET on April 27 ahead of the final broadcast of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which will air from 12:37 am ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Corden, who has hosted the late-night show for eight and half years, revealed he was leaving back in April 2022.

“I’ve signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last,” Corden told the studio audience during an episode last April. “We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang. They’ll be tears, so many tears, because this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Weeknights, 12:37am/11:37 pm c, CBS