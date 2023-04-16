‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Promises ‘Dramatic’ & ‘Romantic’ Season 10

The When Calls the Heart Season 10 poster promises “good things come to those who hope” — and wait — since Hallmark Channel’s long-running drama isn’t back until July 30. But Hearties won’t want to miss those new episodes.

“It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be a very exciting, dramatic, romantic season. There’s music. It’s really jam-packed, and I’m very proud of it,” Erin Krakow (who plays Elizabeth) told TV Insider while discussing her new Hallmark film The Wedding Cottage. She’s also an executive producer on When Calls, something she said she’s “so grateful” to be able to do.

The drama has already been renewed for its 11th season (with production on the 12 episodes slated to start in July). “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience, and it’s only going to get bigger and better in Season 11,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, promised in a statement when the news was announced.

When Calls the Heart has been part of Hallmark’s lineup since 2014. “Season 1 feels like a lifetime ago and sort of just yesterday all at once,” Krakow admitted. “It’s this bizarre feeling. But it was a really exhausting and incredible chapter of my life.”

She added, “I continue to feel so proud to be a part of When Calls the Heart and grateful that the Hearties have kept us on the air all these years, that Hallmark continues to believe in our show. Season 1, I think, we filmed in 2013; it aired in 2014. It was a long time ago. And the show has changed and grown a lot since then. But looking back, I just feel a lot of pride to be a part of it.”

And with Hearties still loving it, it doesn’t look like Krakow will have to say goodbye anytime soon.

When Calls the Heart, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, July 30, Hallmark Channel