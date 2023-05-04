Where to Watch the Coronation of King Charles III

In 1953, the world watched rapturously as Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England in a first-ever televised event. Almost 70 years later, her son Charles III and his wife, Camilla (above, at a state banquet in 2022), will formally ascend to the throne as the new King and Queen Consort. Once again, the world will see history in the making as celebrations mark the momentous day. Here’s where you can watch the excitement.

NBC News‘ Savannah Guthrie (who’s also anchoring part of the Today show live from London on Friday, May 5) will be joined by correspondents and contributors along the procession route and at Westminster Abbey for five hours of coverage starting at 5am/4c.

ABC News‘ special coverage begins at 5:15am/4:15c, led by Michael Strahan, senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts and a team of reporters and contributors. Following the coronation, a special edition of Good Morning America will air on the West Coast from London.

CBS News’ plans to cover the royal events includes a CBS Saturday Morning broadcast with co-hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson, and Jeff Glor who will anchor the special The Coronation of King Charles III live from London on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 5am/4c. Additional correspondents include Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab, and Chris Livesay with royal experts Tina Brown and Julian Payne, as well as BBC royal correspondent Wesley Kerr.

Across the pond, BBC network channels are expected to broadcast live from Westminster Abbey. BBC America’s schedule has left room for plenty of pomp starting at 6am/5c with The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which will broadcast live until 10am/9c. A 90-minute highlight of the events, The Coronation: A Day to Remember will be available to view on AMC+ beginning Friday, May 12. If you’re looking for advance content, BBC America will also air the documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch at 9:35am/8:35c Friday, May 5.

BritBox picks up the live coverage from ITN in the U.K. starting at 4am/3c.