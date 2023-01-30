King Charles Reportedly in Talks for His Own Tell-All TV Interview

In the wake of Prince Harry‘s big media tour, with the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and the publication of his (fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time!) book Spare, the public has been wondering if they can expect to hear any response from the palace.

Well, according to a new report from The Mirror UK, that time may be upon us. The report maintains the BBC has made an offer to the King for an on-camera interview conducted by Jonathan Dimbleby.

Dimbleby was the journalist who helped create Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role, the documentary about Charles’ life that was filmed in the early 1990s. Over 180 hours were shot for the program and Dimbley asked C-3 questions such as “Have you ever been unfaithful to Princess Diana?”

An insider tells The Mirror, “Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky. Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

The source continues, “There remains an option for the family to simply produce a coronation speech or content they film and supply. It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes.”

The publication also reports that, regardless of King Charles sitting down with Dimbleby, the BBC would still probably produce a new documentary on the king before his royal coronation, which begins on May 6.