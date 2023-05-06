See Prince Harry, Prince William & More at King Charles III Coronation

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Coronation guests, including Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Coronation of King Charles III

 More

Celebrities and leaders from around the world joined the British royal family at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London on Saturday, May 6.

Two-thirds of the American Idol judging panel attended the ceremony, for example, as did Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But all eyes were on Prince Harry, who made a rare reunion with his family members after years of speaking out against the royal institution.

See Charles, Camilla, their family members, and their famous well-wishers in the gallery below.

King Charles III
Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III

The monarch wielded the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove during the ceremony.

Queen Camilla
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Queen Camilla

Camilla’s coronation headwear was the Queen Mary’s Crown, first made for Charles’ great-grandmother on the occasion of the 1911 coronation of her husband, King George V.

Princess Anne
Dan Mullan/Getty Image

Princess Anne

Charles’ sister rode on horseback during the royals’ procession down London’s Mall.

Prince William & Kate Middleton
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales, Charles’ elder son and now the person first in Britain’s line of succession, and the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony with their three kids.

Prince Harry
Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex, Charles’ younger son, attended the coronation alone while Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stayed in California to be with their two children.

Rishi Sunak
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak

The United Kingdom’s prime minister of six months read from the Bible during the ceremony.

Finnegan Biden & Jill Biden
Dan Charity/WPA Pool/Getty Image

Jill Biden & Finnegan Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden didn’t attend the coronation, but the first lady went in his stead, taking along their granddaughter Finnegan.

Emma Thompson
Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Emma Thompson

The actress, a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire since 2018, flashed a peace sign on her way into Westminster Abbey.

Lionel Richie
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lionel Richie

The “Hello” singer will perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7.

Katy Perry
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Katy Perry

The pop star, another Idol judge headlining the Coronation Concert, chatted with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful at the ceremony.

The Royal Family
Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Royal Family

Members of the royal family — with the notable exception of Prince Harry — lined Buckingham Palace’s balcony on Saturday after the coronation.

Coronation of King Charles III

Camilla Parker Bowles

Emma Thompson

Kate Middleton

Katy Perry

King Charles

Lionel Richie

Prince Harry

Prince William

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
CW 2020 Series Orders
1
8 CBS Stations Are Dropping The CW Network and Going Independent This Fall
Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, Bar Paly, and Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
2
Sweet Densi Moment and Callen & Anna’s Wedding in ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Mayim Bialik in 'Call Me Kat'
3
‘Call Me Kat’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at Fox
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
4
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2023 TV Schedule & All You Need to Know
Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.'
5
‘S.W.A.T.’ Canceled After 6 Seasons at CBS