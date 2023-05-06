See Prince Harry, Prince William & More at King Charles III Coronation

Celebrities and leaders from around the world joined the British royal family at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London on Saturday, May 6.

Two-thirds of the American Idol judging panel attended the ceremony, for example, as did Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But all eyes were on Prince Harry, who made a rare reunion with his family members after years of speaking out against the royal institution.

See Charles, Camilla, their family members, and their famous well-wishers in the gallery below.