Julie Bowen to Star In and Executive Produce New NBC Comedy Pilot

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is set to lead a new NBC comedy pilot under her new deal with Universal Television.

Bowen, best known for playing Claire Dunphy in the long-running ABC sitcom, has signed a first-look deal with Universal for her production company Bowen & Sons, which she partners with producer Rachael Field. The agreement includes a put pilot commitment for a single-camera comedy written by The Goldbergs writer and co-executive producer Steve Basilone.

According to Variety, the as-yet-untitled comedy will see Bowen play Lulu Wallace, a public relations professional who loses her business in her divorce and returns home for the first time in a decade. Back home, Lulu must help her father, an aging magician, save the Magic Manor from cancellation.

Bowen will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Field and magician/comedian Justin Wilman, the creator and star of Magic for Humans on Netflix. Universal Television is the studio.

“Julie is an exceptionally talented actress and producer who has captivated audiences across the globe,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “Her comedic wit, charisma and passion are infectious, and we have high hopes for her new magic infused family comedy at NBC. I have no doubt our partnership with Julie and her terrific team at Bowen & Sons will be a fun journey and prosperous venture.”

While most recognized for her role in Modern Family, for which she won two Emmy awards, Bowen also played Roxanne Please on ER, Carol Vessey on Ed, Denise Bauer on Boston Legal, and Sarah Shephard on Lost. She most recently starred in the CBS pilot The Big Bad Wolfe and is set to appear in Netflix’s comedy film Mixtape and HBO Max’s The Fallout.

Untitled Julie Bowen Pilot, TBA, NBC