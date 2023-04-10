Pete Davidson ‘Bupkis’ Comedy Adds Lots More Big-Name Guest Stars

Peacock‘s upcoming Bupkis is fast approaching, and the 8-episode comedy showcasing a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life has announced a new bunch of guest stars to feature in the series.

Joining the previously announced Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders are La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Oona Roche, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

In addition to Davidson, Bupkis stars Edie Falco as his mother and Joe Pesci as his grandfather. This marks Pesci’s first TV series regular role in over 35 years (he first starred in the short-lived Half Nelson, which ran for one season in 1985). It’s also his first role since The Irishman in 2019.

Bupkis will serve as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. Davidson plays himself “as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships,” according to the official synopsis.

Davidson also serves as writer and executive producer alongside showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are also executive producers.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement when the comedy was ordered straight to series in April 2022. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love.”

Bupkis, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 4, Peacock