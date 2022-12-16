‘The Bay’: First Look at Mary Beth Evans, Joe Lando, Jacklyn Zeman & More in Season 7 (PHOTOS)

'The Bay' Season 7
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

The Bay is back for Season 7 (on December 19 on Popstar! TV) and, according to creator and executive producer Gregori Martin, “[the show] picks up no more than an hour [after] where Season 6 leaves off.”

At the end of last season, the Emmy-winning multi-camera drama did its own homage to Dynasty’s “Moldavian Massacre” when masked gunman fired upon many of the show’s characters including beloved Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans, best known to soap fans as Kayla Brady Johnson on Days of Our Lives).

Meanwhile, Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) and wife Vivian (Karrueche Tran) welcomed their son into the world but their happiness was short-lived as the newborn’s bad guy uncle — Adam (Pete’s twin brother, also played by Andrews) — confronted his look-alike sibling.

Who lives? Who dies? Check out TV Insider’s exclusive photo preview of Season 7 on The Bay below.

The Bay, Season 7 Premieres, Monday, December 19, Popstar! TV (Tubi on demand, early 2023, with other streaming channels to follow)

Kristos Andrews in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Moments before a blacked-out Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) awakens to find his wife missing

Mary Beth Evans in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Doctors rush to save Sara’s (Mary Beth Evans) life on the operating table.

Kristos Andrews, Taylor Stanley, Jacklyn Zeman, and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Sofia (Jacklyn Zeman), Zoey (Taylor Stanley), and Caleb (Mike Manning) try to help Pete uncover the heinous acts in Bay City.

Najee De-Tiege and Alicia Leigh Willis in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Avery (Alicia Leigh Willis) and RJ (Najee De-Tiege) learn some more devastating news.

Alicia Leigh Willis, Cari Shayne, and Brandon Beemer in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Avery shares shocking news with a gun wounded Evan Blackwell (Brandon Beemer).

Ciara Hanna and Kristos Andrews in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

The ghost of Marly (Ciara Hanna) appears to comfort her brother Pete as he cradles his baby boy.

Mike Manning, Kristos Andrews, Najee De-Tiege, and Nick Theurer in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Pete, Caleb, and RJ confront a suspicious police officer.

Kristos Andrews and Karrueche Tran in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Adam begins his obsession with his brother’s wife Vivian (Karrueche Tran).

Jacklyn Zeman and Mary Beth Evans in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Psychic medium Sofia (Jacklyn Zeman) sits by Sara’s bedside.

Mary Beth Evans and Joe Lando in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

An unconscious Sara meets her deceased husband Lee (Joe Lando) in the “in between.”

John Aprea and Brandon Beemer in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Mayor Jack Madison (John Aprea) and his grandson Evan have a heart to heart.

Matthew Ashford, Alexia Robinson, Tristan Rogers, and A Martinez in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

The commissioner and detectives (Alexia Robinson, Tristan Rogers, and A Martinez) question Steven Jensen (Matthew Ashford).

Bianca D’Ambrosio, Dante Aleksander, and Chiara D’Ambrosio in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Twins Frankie (Bianca D’Ambrosio) and Regan (Chiara D’Ambrosio) team up with Xander (Dante Aleksander) to uncover a mystery in Puerto Rico.

Celeste Fianna and Eric Nelsen in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Brother and sister Daniel (Eric Nelsen) and Tamara (Celeste Fianna) comfort each other while held hostage in a Dungeon.

Kristos Andrews and Bruce Davison in 'The Bay'
Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Nefarious Adam Kenway is guided by the spirit of Senator Red Garrett (Bruce Davison).

