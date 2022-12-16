The Bay is back for Season 7 (on December 19 on Popstar! TV) and, according to creator and executive producer Gregori Martin, “[the show] picks up no more than an hour [after] where Season 6 leaves off.”

At the end of last season, the Emmy-winning multi-camera drama did its own homage to Dynasty’s “Moldavian Massacre” when masked gunman fired upon many of the show’s characters including beloved Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans, best known to soap fans as Kayla Brady Johnson on Days of Our Lives).

Meanwhile, Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) and wife Vivian (Karrueche Tran) welcomed their son into the world but their happiness was short-lived as the newborn’s bad guy uncle — Adam (Pete’s twin brother, also played by Andrews) — confronted his look-alike sibling.

Who lives? Who dies? Check out TV Insider’s exclusive photo preview of Season 7 on The Bay below.

The Bay, Season 7 Premieres, Monday, December 19, Popstar! TV (Tubi on demand, early 2023, with other streaming channels to follow)