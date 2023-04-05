Lindsie Chrisley Gives Update on Parents Todd & Julie’s Life in Prison

Reality star Lindsie Chrisley has said she feels “blessed” that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been “welcomed with open arms” by their fellow prisoners.

On Wednesday’s (April 5) episode of PodcastOne’s The Southern Tea, Lindsie opened up about her mom and dad, who are serving a combined 19 years in prison for bank and tax fraud. Todd is serving 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie is doing seven years at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case, so I do feel like we’re so blessed in that regard,” Lindsie said (per People) in regards to her parents being welcomed by their fellow inmates.

Lindsie also talked with her guest, prison consultant Justin Paperny (who advised Todd and Julie), about her last visit with her dad and “how great he looked.”

“He looks very, very good,” she stated. “I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

“I know for sure that he is in such a better place,” Lindsie continued. “His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him… He’s made great friends. He talks about his friends there.”

Offering his perspective, Paperny said, “The odds of prevailing at trial, as you know, are very low. So to go through it, knowing the odds are against you — and then to endure the conviction and a lengthy prison term with your dignity and a plan, still finding meaning, connecting with your family — it’s hard to do, and it can be inspirational to other prisoners.”