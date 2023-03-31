It’s that time of year once again as country music’s biggest stars gather to celebrate each other for the annual CMT Music Awards.

Set to air Sunday, April 2 at 8 pm ET/PT, the event is slated to feature several top artists’ performances and much more. Below, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details ranging from who’s participating to where the action is taking place.

Where are the CMT Music Awards and When Can I Watch?

This year’s festivities are being held in Austin, Texas where country’s biggest stars will take to the Moody Center stage for a first-ever live broadcast. For those tuning in at home, there are a few different viewing options as the event airs on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. In addition to the April 2 broadcast, viewers can catch the ceremony Thursday, April 6 at 8 pm ET/PT for an extended cut that runs 30 minutes beyond the original version. Fans in the area are able to attend in person by purchasing tickets which are still available on Ticketmaster.

Who Is Hosting the CMT Music Awards?

This year’s shindig is being hosted by country stars Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

Who Is Performing at the CMT Music Awards?

Among the talent set to perform is Gary Clark Jr. in a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, The Black Crowes, Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney, and Nate Smith. Meanwhile, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash, Warren Haynes, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd pay tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd with a special group performance.

Who Is Presenting at the CMT Music Awards?

Presenters for the ceremony include Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D’Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey, Max Thieriot, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp, Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey, and Travis Kelce.

Who Is Being Recognized?

While awards recipients will be announced onstage, one living legend is poised to collect a special honor with Shania Twain being bestowed the Equal Play Award Recipient.

Stay tuned for the star-studded event, catch the CMT Music Awards when it airs on CBS and CMT, and stream it on Paramount+.

CMT Music Awards 2023, Premieres Sunday, April 2, 8 pm ET/PT, CBS and Paramount+ (April 6 on CMT)