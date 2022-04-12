CMT Music Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 CMT Music Awards celebrated the best country videos of the year on Monday night in its first-ever live broadcast on CBS. Held at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, the event honored the likes of Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert.

Lambert picked up the trophy for the Female Video of the Year for her hit song “If I Was a Cowboy,” which she also performed on the show. Meanwhile, Aldean and Underwood picked up awards for their collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You,” taking home the honors for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year, respectively.

The ceremony was co-hosted by actor Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and singer and nominee Kane Brown, who stepped in last minute to replace fellow singer and nominee Kelsea Ballerini, who had tested positive for COVID two days earlier. Ballerini still appeared via live video call from her living room and backyard.

Check out the full list of winners below.

See Also Kane Brown Reflects on His 2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations The genre-bending country singer is set to perform his hit 'One Mississippi' and co-host the big show.

Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” – WINNER

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justfied”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy” – WINNER

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t” – WINNER

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got” – WINNER

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You” – WINNER

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” – WINNER

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) – WINNER

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, & Breland – “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions) – WINNER

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Limetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)