[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 29 episode of Jeopardy!]

Winning a game of Jeopardy! doesn’t require getting the Final Jeopardy right. But it sure does help. Still, it’s common for the game’s last round to stump contestants. And stump them, it did, in the Wednesday, March 29 episode of the beloved game show.

Playing in tonight’s game was returning champ/quick fan favorite Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York City, Jordan Davis, a private music teacher and choir director from Draper, Utah, and Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland. Sriken delighted fans in her debut episode on March 28 with her colorful facial reactions and entertaining delivery of her personal story. As she told host Ken Jennings in the episode, she once learned “what it’s like to be famous and have haters” after coming in third place in a Hall & Oates impersonation contest.

Sriken brought the laughs out of the audience once more on March 29 when telling Jennings about her impending career second act now that she has hung up her lawyer hat.

“I’m having a mid-life crisis, which was really fun until these producers came sniffing around, so I’m stressed out,” she joked to Jennings. “But I’m looking for my next career. I actually figured out that I can throw things really far, and I have a lot of self-belief, so look for me as an NFL quarterback next season.”

Sriken was leading the game heading into the first break, but she fell behind Masucci in the Double Jeopardy round. She was able to turn things back around, heading into Final Jeopardy in the lead with $21,400. Masucci was in second with $17,200, and Davis in third with $5,200.

Here’s the Final Jeopardy clue none of them could solve. The category: American Authors. The hint: “In a periodical in 1807, he called New York City ‘Gotham, Gotham! Most enlightened of cities.'” The correct response was Washington Irving.

Sriken opted for a laugh in lieu of an educated guess, writing “Goodbye Cruel World” as her response, assuming she’d lost. Davis guessed “Thomas Paine,” and Masucci went with “Harper.”

Davis hoped he had answered correctly, wagering $5,000 on top of his $5,200. Sadly, he dropped down to just $200. Masucci wagered $8,200, bringing her down to an even $9,000. Sriken’s surprisingly small wager of $4,201 brought her down to $17,199, meaning she will be back for more on March 30.

