Former Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen is set to host a brand new podcast exploring the history of the long-running game show.

This is Jeopardy!…America’s Favorite Quiz Show comes from Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television and will see Cohen guide listeners through the six-decade history of the show, featuring interviews with contestants and producers and footage from archival tapes. The series will premiere on April 26.

“For 60 years and counting, Jeopardy! has established itself as a household name. I am so excited for the opportunity to give listeners a never-before-seen look at the show,” Cohen said in a statement. “I will examine the impact Jeopardy! has had in cultural conversations and bring on some legendary guests who helped shape Jeopardy! into the show we all know and love.”

Cohen first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2016, winning $164,603 over nine games. He then went on to win the 2017 Tournament of Champions, collecting the grand prize of $250,000. He also appeared on the 2019 Jeopardy! All-Star Games relay tournament, though his team was knocked out in the wild card game.

The new podcast will not be Cohen’s first time hosting. He previously hosted the 2021 Tournament of Champions following Alex Trebek‘s death and is a regular guest on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast alongside producers Michael Davies and Sarah Foss.

Fans were excited upon hearing the news about the new podcast with a member of the Jeopardy! Reddit forum writing, “Inject this into my veins. Give me all of the history stuff. Seriously. And I do hope that Brad [Rutter] makes an appearance on here…or several!”

“I love Buzzy! He was my choice to take the reins after Trebek,” added another.

“I love this concept a lot, although the idea of splitting this off as a separate podcast is a bit baffling to me,” said one fan. “While some weeks are better than others, there are frequently times when they are struggling to even fill out 20 minutes each week on the Inside Jeopardy podcast.”

Speaking of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, on Monday’s episode, Cohen addressed Karen Morris’ controversial wager blunder from last week and defended the move.

“I think it’s easy to say to Karen, ‘You over-wagered,'” Cohen said, referencing how Morris’ tanked her lead by wagering $10,000 on a late-game Daily Double. “But if Karen had gotten it correct, we may have said, ‘Oh, it’s another James Holzhauer.'”

Cohen continued, “I remember when I would wager zero with a runaway and write a joke answer, it bothered people. [The viewers] wanted me to make more money… so you can’t win.”