‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 14 With Tom Selleck at CBS

There will be more Reagan family dinners.

Blue Bloods has been renewed for its 14th season, set to air in the 2023-2024 season. It is Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. It has been the #1 show in the 10/9c slot since the premiere on Friday, September 24, 2010, on CBS.

“Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

The procedural drama also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman, and Dan Truly serve as executive producers.

This renewal comes, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, following a 25 percent pay cut by cast and producers that is allowing it to continue.

Also returning alongside Blue Bloods for the 2023-2024 season are: NCIS, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawai’i, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 48 Hours, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Bob ♥ Abishola, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and The Equalizer. CBS has also ordered new drama Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, to series.

As for the rest of CBS’ primetime lineup, NCIS: Los Angeles is ending its 14-season run on May 21. CBS has yet to announce the fates of East New York, S.W.A.T., and True Lies.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS