CBS Finale Dates 2023: 'NCIS,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'FBI' Episode 100 & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Blue Bloods,' 'FBI,' and 'NCIS'
It’s soon going to be time to say goodbye to your favorite shows (in most cases, just for now), and CBS is the first network to announce its season finale airdates for the 2022-2023 season.

All the airdates are in May, starting with the Ghosts Season 2 finale on Thursday, May 11, and going until three hours of Survivor on Wednesday, May 24. Several shows will be ending their seasons with two parters, including S.W.A.T., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, and True Lies. (Other than True Lies, these will air across two nights.) FBI‘s fifth season finale is also a milestone for the drama: its 100th episode.

These finale dates come as most of CBS’ shows been renewed or announced to be ending this season (NCIS: LA). However, the network has yet to renew or cancel Blue Bloods, East New York, S.W.A.T., and True Lies.

Check out the full list of finale dates for CBS’ primetime comedies, dramas, and unscripted series for the 2022-2023 season below.

Thursday, May 11

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 2 Finale)

Friday, May 12

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Part One of the Season 6 Finale)

Sunday, May 14

9:00 p.m.: East New York (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (First Part of the Series Finale)

Monday, May 15

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (First Part of the Season 2 Finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Two-Part Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (One-Hour Season 6 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Finale)

Max Thieriot in 'Fire Country'

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Friday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Second Part of the Season 6 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 1 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 13 Finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 3 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Second Part of the Series Finale)

10:00 p.m.: A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles (Entertainment Tonight special)

Monday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 5 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 4 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 20 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Second Part of the Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: FBI (100th Episode and Season 5 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 2 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4 Finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three-hour 44th Edition Finale)

