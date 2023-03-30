Rob Lowe Is ‘Unstable,’ A ‘Ghosts’ Descendent, ‘Alaska’ Finale, ‘CSI’ Cold Case, MLB Opening Night

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Unstable

Series Premiere

Rob Lowe moonlights from 9-1-1: Lone Star with his equally charming and charismatic son, John Owen Lowe, in a snappy, delightfully offbeat comedy about, what else, a heightened father-son relationship. Rob is Ellis Dragon, a world-famous biotech creator whose potentially world-saving visionary projects are in jeopardy because of his, yes, unstable mental state following the death of his wife. (The Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking has a similar premise, although with much lower stakes.) To save his company, and to keep a concerned board off his back, uptight CFO Anna (Fleabag’s fabulous Sian Clifford) enlists Ellis’ estranged flute-playing son Jackson (John Owen) to reunite with and hopefully ground his sad dad. The chemistry between the Lowes is terrific, and the influence of fellow creator/producer Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted, Andy Richter Controls the Universe, more recently Santa Clarita Diet) can be felt in the inspired workplace wackiness. Not a dud in this ensemble, including Fred Armisen as a smitten therapist who never wants to leave the Dragon homestead.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

Another ghost’s descendant arrives at Woodstone, when 1930s jazz singer Alberta’s (Danielle Pinnock) great-grandniece Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley) checks into Woodstone, so intrigued by the podcast investigating her ancestor’s murder that she begins to fall for creepy co-host Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll). While Alberta and the rest of the spirits beg Sam (Rose McIver) to put a stop to this attraction, another paranormal relationship is in jeopardy, when the secret affair between Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Trevor (Asher Grodman) is in danger of being exposed by redcoat Nigel (John Hartman), who tries his hand at petty blackmail.

ABC/Jeff Petry

Alaska Daily

Season Finale 10/9c

In the season finale of the issue-driven newspaper drama, reporters Eileen (Hilary Swank) and Roz (Grace Dove) follow leads from a newly released 9-1-1 call that could help exonerate a prisoner who was coerced to make a false murder confession. These ace journalists might want to make good on their job offers from the New York Times and Washington Post, respectively, because the rest of the newsroom is all abuzz about rumors of a new rival publication with deeper pockets that could put them all out of business.

Monty Brinton/CBS

CSI: Vegas

10/9c

Series creator Anthony E. Zuiker returns to write an emotional stand-alone episode of the rebooted procedural, which also welcomes back original cast member Eric Szmanda as irreverent investigator Greg Sanders, who’ll be filling in for a while on the “vampire shift.” The case of the week is a personal one for Crime Lab chief Max Roby (Paula Newsome), who makes it her mission to find long-overdue justice when the remains of a young girl are found in a barrel submerged for more than 40 years in a drying Lake Mead. After experts reconstruct the victim’s face, her mother (well played by the fierce Regina Taylor) confronts Max, distrustful that the police will finally be able to do their job. We know better.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: