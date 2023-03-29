MLB Opening Day 2023: 7 Big Questions We Have This Season

Major League Baseball’s opening day has all 30 teams in action on Thursday, March 30, including the Houston Astros raising another World Series championship banner when they host the Chicago White Sox on ESPN. As the drama unfolds over 2,430 regular-season games, there are lots of things we can’t wait to find out:

1. What impact will rule changes have?

The 2023 season introduces new rules intended to increase scoring and speed up games, including a pitch timer, limits on pickoff attempts by pitchers and timeouts for batters, restrictions on fielder shifts, and bigger bases. There’s going to be a learning curve for fans, players and umpires throughout the season.

2. Will the New York Mets’ big spending spree pay off?

It’s World Series or bust for the Mets, who cooked up a feast in the Hot Stove League. Even with the deal for prized free-agent infielder Carlos Correa falling through, the team shelled out big money to retain and acquire players, most notably three-time Cy Young winning pitcher Justin Verlander.

3. Can Aaron Judge top his own home run record?

New York Yankees outfielder Judge bashed his way into the history books in ’22 by setting the new American League single-season home run mark with 62. It’s silly to expect Judge to post a similar total, but it will be fun to watch him try.

4. Will the talent-packed Angels finally get their wings?

The Angels have two once-in-a-generation talents in outfielder Mike Trout and pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani, but they haven’t finished above third in the AL West since the 2017 season. Maybe everyone will be healthy, the Halos will be in contention and Ohtani won’t be traded this summer.

5. Can Trea Turner keep the Philadelphia Phillies firing?

The reigning National League champs will be without star right-fielder Bryce Harper for the first half while he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Adding shortstop Trea Turner to a batting order that features NL home run king Kyle Schwarber will keep opposing pitchers sweating.

6. What next in that fierce Dodgers-Padres rivalry?

The San Diego Padres will be a popular pick to unseat the Dodgers in the NL West, especially now that the Friars have shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Dodgers won 111 games last year, but the Padres dashed their hopes in the division series. This rivalry might be the fiercest in baseball.

7. Can the Astros keep up their incredible run?

The Astros have reached the AL Championship Series for six straight seasons and won two World Series in that span. The rotation is solid even without Verlander, and the addition of first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu brings more pop to an already potent lineup. But AL foes made improvements that might give Houston problems.

MLB Baseball: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, Thursday, March 30, 8/7c, ESPN