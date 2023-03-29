Jeremy Renner Gets Emotional in First Post-Accident Interview With Diane Sawyer

Jeremy Renner is gearing up to share his experience publicly following his New Year’s snowplow accident in a special with Diane Sawyer.

The ABC news program, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph will air Thursday, April 6 at 10/9c on the network and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The hour-long event will see the Marvel star open up about the incident and his road to recovery in the months since the terrifying accident.

The Mayor of Kingstown star was crushed under a snowplow in an attempt to stop the vehicle from hitting his nephew. “I chose to survive,” Renner tells Sawyer in the teaser for the special, above. “You’re not going to kill me. No way.” As he recalls the experience in the teaser, Renner says he was “awake for every moment.”

According to the segment, Renner suffered multiple injuries including a broken face and eye socket as well as mandible, eight ribs broken in 14 different places, a broken knee, a broken tibia, clavicle, shoulder, and ankles along with a collapsed lung. Along with recounting the events of his accident, Renner is also offering fans a peek into his recovery process alongside his family.

In one emotional moment from the promo, Renner’s nephew recalls, “I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive,” he says getting choked up.

But Renner wouldn’t change a thing about the scenario, saying to Sawyer, “I’d do it again. Yeah, I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew.”

See the full promo, above, and don’t miss the special ahead of the premiere of Renner’s upcoming Disney+ docuseries Rennervations which arrives April 12.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph, Thursday, April 6, 10/9c, ABC (Next day on Hulu and Disney+)