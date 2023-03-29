A Wheel of Fortune contestant caused laughter in the studio on Monday (March 27) night’s episode with a naughty answer that even made host Pat Sajak crack up.

The episode, which kicked off the show’s WWE tournament week, saw contestants paired with professional wrestlers Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Carmella. But it was an answer from contestant Tracina Jones that stole the show.

Under the category “Fun and Games,” Jones and McIntyre attempted to answer a puzzle that spelled out the letters ” _ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L _ .” In the clip, posted to the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter, we see McIntyre whisper something to Jones before she gives her hilarious answer.

“Playing with balls?” Jones guessed.

“Nope, still time,” Sajak responded as the camera turned to Woods, who struggled to stifle his laughter while his partner, Mike Bozzuffi, came in with the correct answer, “Playing with dolls.”

Sajak made his way over to the winning pair, telling Woods, “You’re trouble,” before laughing himself.

“What did I do?” Woods asked with a chuckle.

Viewers seemed to enjoy the moment, with one fan tweeting, “The funniest thing ever, @AustinCreedWins was the greatest! This is going to be such a fun week!”

“I diiiied And honestly, I would have said the same thing!” added another viewer, while one person wrote, “That was so funny I was dying of laughter.”

The WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune continues through Thursday as the wrestling company leads up to WrestleMania in Los Angeles this weekend. Tuesday’s (March 28) episode saw WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, and Sonya Deville spinning the wheel. Wednesday and Thursday will see the likes of Big E, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, The Miz, and Kofi Kingston taking on the iconic game show.