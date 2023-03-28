‘Succession’ Final Season Premiere Soars With 2.3 Million Viewers

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) may really be a hundred feet tall after all because Succession‘s Season 4 premiere ratings mark a series high in viewership with 2.3 million fans tuning in across HBO Max and HBO linear telecasts.

Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62 percent over last season’s premiere which saw 1.4 million tune in and 33 percent compared to Season 3’s finale, which pulled in 1.7 million viewers. On average, Season 3 episodes garnered 7.2 million viewers per episode across platforms.

Viewership figures are based on Nielsen and first party data, per HBO’s release. Compared to other Sunday night HBO Original premieres, Sunday’s total viewing number was 51 percent ahead of the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus and trailed only House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Euphoria among recent series. In addition, viewing of Succession on HBO Max has been accelerating in anticipation of the fourth and final season, with last week’s viewership up more than four times the previous week.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season kicked off Sunday, March 26, and will continue to roll out each Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at 9/8c. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of media mogul Logan and his four grown kids Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season 4 has garnered early critical success, earning top-notch reviews for its final outing. Over its run, Succession has received 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series for the second and third seasons. Stay tuned for more Roy family drama as the fourth season continues and catch up on past seasons anytime on HBO Max.

