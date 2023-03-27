‘Succession’: 5 Predictions for the Final Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Succession Season 4 premiere, “The Munsters.”]

Succession is back and laying the groundwork for its series finale as the Roy family’s ongoing battle races toward the apparent finish line.

While we may only have one episode to go off of so far, our minds are already conjuring several theories as to where the story will lead by the show’s end. Whether it’s Logan’s (Brian Cox) fate or storylines introduced in the latest installment, we’re offering up five predictions for the remainder of Succession‘s run, but be forewarned that this is all merely speculation for one of TV’s most unpredictable dramas.

Logan Is Going to Die

The first episode of the new season sees Logan unhappily celebrating his birthday. As soon as he’s able to, Logan bolts from the celebration with his bodyguard Colin (Scott Nicholson) in tow. When the duo sits down at a diner, Logan gets reflective on life and death, wondering what lies ahead in the afterlife. “We can’t know but I’ve got my suspicions,” Logan said to the man. “I’ve got my f**king suspicions.” By episode’s end, Logan is sitting in a lounge chair at home where he’s tuned into the news. There, in the dim light from the screen, he looks half dead and it feels like a sign of things to come.

The death would come a full-circle moment for the Roys who began the series with Logan’s near-fatal stroke, rounding out the story in a poignant way.

Will Willa Leave Connor at the Altar?

Willa (Justin Lupe) and the eldest Roy sibling, Connor (Alan Ruck), may have a mutual understanding when it comes to their equally beneficial relationship, but his desire to remain in the political conversation appears to be laying some cracks in their otherwise rock-solid foundation. Sure, Willa benefits from Connor’s money and it helps his image to have a woman on his arm, but Season 3 teased a growing bond between the pair when she stood up for him at Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) garish birthday celebration.

That support may be wavering with Connor’s proposal of a flashy wedding, which has been teased in the trailers for the season. Will it come to pass or will Willa stand him up? Her comments about money concerns and wishing for a “nice” wedding seemed to fall on deaf ears, and we’re just wondering how far she’ll go to be a member of the Roy family or not. Considering her lack of enthusiasm over his initial marriage proposal, it wouldn’t seem unlikely that she’d step back if the benefits she wants are no longer viable.

Shiv & Tom Reunite

Now, hear us out… Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) are not good for each other, and their marriage was toxic at best, but there’s some part of them that loves each other, and that much was obvious in their moving breakup and divorce decision. The question is whether they’ll actually go through with it.

Following the acquisition of Pierce, Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall may need some help from dear old dad because there’s no doubt they’re in over their heads. If that puts Tom and Shiv back in close proximity, laying the groundwork for a new dynamic, perhaps there’s a chance they don’t walk away from the relationship after all. Is that for the best? Probably not, but it would fit the show’s theme of keeping characters miserable.

Greg’s Power Trip Will End

At the end of the day, Greg (Nicholas Braun) doesn’t belong with this crowd of upper-crust Roys. Even with his newfound status as Tom’s right-hand guy, he’s still floundering in the high-class environment if Logan’s party is any indication. One particularly telling detail of that scenario is Greg’s willingness to believe everything Tom says, even though he’s almost always tricking him. That gullible nature could get him in trouble and continue to set him back to the point where he ends up where the show began, back home with his mother, estranged from his wealthy family.

Kendall’s Stability Will Falter

Kendall begins Season 4 quite level-headed and determined to get things moving in a positive direction for himself and his siblings, but he notes that he needs to depend on it, otherwise he could fall back into destructive behaviors associated with his addiction. As sad as we are to imagine it, Kendall isn’t safe from potential trauma. As viewers have come to know over the seasons, usually a high for Kendall is accompanied by a low low. And considering his early win over Logan this season, we’re nervous about the low that may be lingering around the corner.

