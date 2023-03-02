‘Three Women’ Headed to Starz After Showtime Cancellation

Starz has saved another show that was canceled after filming was in progress (as was the case for Minx) or production completed.

Starz has picked up the 10-episode drama Three Women, based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book of the same name. It stars Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and John Patrick Amedori. It was one of several cancellations announced when Showtime and Paramount+ merged, though production was completed at the time.

“We are proud to welcome Three Women to the STARZ family. The show is anchored by such remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera and aligns perfectly with our commitment to telling stories by, for and about women,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks, STARZ, in a statement.

Taddeo, who created the show and also wrote the pilot, added, “We set out to make a bluntly beautiful show about the way that women want and suffer and thrill, the way they make love and take love. That STARZ will be the home for Three Women is not merely right and perfect, but also a force of auspicious change. I cannot wait for the world to see these raw and real stories on a network committed to the complexity and firepower of the female experience.”

“With its unwavering commitment to supporting and amplifying female-driven stories, we have found the perfect home for Three Women at STARZ,” said showrunner Laura Eason. “Our whole team — writers, directors, cast, and crew — is deeply proud of what we’ve made and I am incredibly grateful to STARZ for believing in our vision and cannot wait to share this show with the world.”

Three Women is an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire that finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Gilpin) is a homemaker in suburban Indiana and a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise) is a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast who has a committed open marriage with Richard (Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.

Maggie (Creevy) is a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. And Gia (Woodley) is a writer grieving the loss of her family. She persuades each of the aforementioned spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Taddeo and Eason also serve as executive producers alongside Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. The series is produced by Showtime.

Three Women, TBA, Starz