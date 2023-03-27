It’s hard to introduce someone you’re dating to your friends. It’s worse when said someone walks in during an “old man joke,” as is the case in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the How I Met Your Father midseason finale.

Sophie (Hilary Duff) is now dating chef Robert (John Corbett), and since he’s on his way to meet her friends, she warns, “no more old man jokes.” Jesse (Christopher Lowell) agrees. “Of course not. We want him to feel totally comfortable here. That’s why Sid put prune juice on tap,” he says, and the others are laughing just as Robert walks over.

“We’re just razzing our friend because she’s dating an old guy,” Ellen (Tien Tran) explains when he asks, and Sophie reacts accordingly. “I believe that’s me,” Robert informs the others and kisses Sophie. “But you’re beautiful,” Ellen says in surprise. Watch the clip above for more to see why Sid (Suraj Sharma) has to pull Charlie (Tom Ainsley) away from Robert with the warning, “we don’t need another lawsuit.”

How I Met Your Father‘s midseason finale is a two-parter and features the return of HIMYM‘s Neil Patrick Harris as Barney. First up is the episode “I’m His Swish,” in which Sophie dating an older man encourages Jesse, Sid, and Charlie to take better care of themselves. Plus, Sophie and Val (Francia Raisa) battle over who gets the apartment for date night. Then, in the episode entitled “Daddy,” Sophie goes to Robert’s country house for the weekend, while the gang celebrates Lost & Found Box Day at Pemberton’s. After these, new episodes will continue on May 23, with one episode every Tuesday until the two-part season finale on July 11.

“Obviously we’re leaning into this notion that she’s dating an older guy, and with that comes dating someone that is further along maybe in their career than you are, has more life experience than you do, and what does that do to you? Does it make you short circuit a little bit as you try and navigate a new dating situation and put your best foot forward?” executive producer Elizabeth Berger told TV Insider.

Robert may not be The Father, but this relationship will influence Sophie’s journey to whoever that ends up being “in a major, major way,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker added. “It is a big wake-up call for Sophie in a lot of ways and sends her in a totally new direction that helps her be the person she needs to become before she’s ready for the guy she’s supposed to be with.”

How I Met Your Father, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, March 28, Hulu