It looks like we’re finally getting more of that How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere scene with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

Hulu has announced that the two-episode midseason finale will be available to stream on Tuesday, March 28. Then there will be a short break until Season 2 resumes on May 23, with one episode each Tuesday until the two-part finale on July 11.

Plus, the streaming service has revealed that Harris is returning as his How I Met Your Mother character Barney in the midseason finale. You can get a peek at his return in the photo above of him alongside Duff’s Sophie.

It was in the final moments of the premiere that Sophie rear-ended Barney’s car. “There’s a lot more to come there,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker told TV Insider. “It’s gonna be a really major seminal moment for Sophie in her life and in the series. So that’s just a little tease of sort of where she’s headed this year and we’re gonna catch up with that in due time.”

Furthermore, “[Barney] has a really, really major impact on [Sophie’s] life in a very unexpected way,” Aptaker teased, with fellow EP Elizabeth Berger adding, “Obviously these are two very different people and when they get together it’s gonna be really interesting and maybe not take the path that people would exactly expect.”

In the Hulu series, Sophie (Kim Cattrall in the near future) recounts to her son the story of how she met his father, which takes us back to her in the present day with her close-knit group of friends trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. In addition to Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck recur.

