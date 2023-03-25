‘Succession,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Lead an Epic Sunday, Kiefer Sutherland in ‘Rabbit Hole,’ Eva Longoria in Mexico, ‘Great Expectations,’ Hallmark’s ‘Ride’

Claudette Barius/HBO

Succession

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Emmy-winning drama isn’t playing it safe heading into a fourth and final season, going out with a bang as the Roy media family implodes upon itself amid a flurry of betrayals, back-channel deal making and cruel manipulations. As one relative observes: “It’s like Jaws, if everyone in Jaws worked for Jaws.” Stirring the venom in the sea of sharks is patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who conspired to cut his offspring out of a pending deal to sell the Waystar Royco media conglomerate. The kids Logan calls “rats”—Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook)—aren’t taking this setback lightly. Business is always personal on Succession, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. (See the full review.)

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Yellowjackets

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: If Succession is caviar laced with vinegar, Showtime’s berserk thriller is an extra-large stuffed-crust pizza (don’t ask about the stuffing) with a side of LSD. Trippy, terrifying and titillating, the show returns for a second season, toggling between the grisly survival story of a girls’ high-school soccer team crash-landed in the wilderness 25 years ago and the present-day intrigues of the adult survivors. Servant’s Lauren Ambrose joins the cast as the adult Van, with Simone Kessell the grown-up Lottie, now the spiritual leader of a cult compound, worried that the dark forces they succumbed to back in the day have come back to haunt them. For comic relief, Elijah Wood guest-stars as a citizen detective joining forces with Christina Ricci’s wacky scene-stealer Misty. (See the full review.)

20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

Rabbit Hole

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Making a welcome return to save-the-world TV, 24’s Kiefer Sutherland broods antiheroically as John Weir, a corporate dirty-tricks specialist (“Pardon me my lack of shame”) who falls into an elaborate trap that renders him a fugitive. Deception piles upon deception in a conspiracy thriller that manages to find flashes of wry humor in its patchwork of illusion. (See the full review.)

CNN

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The former Desperate Housewives star, a self-described “Texican,” masters the universal language of “Wow” in a caliente companion series to the Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. She gushes—and who can blame her?—while traveling through her ancestral land, devouring every sumptuous morsel put before her. The journey begins in Mexico City, which she considers her second home.

Great Expectations

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: From FX comes an edgy six-part adaptation from Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight of the Charles Dickens classic, which charts the unsentimental education of orphaned Pip (Tom Sweet as a child, Fionn Whitehead as the young adult), who seeks to become a gentleman in the rigid class structure of Victorian England. His guide, more’s the pity, is the embittered and ghoulish Miss Havisham (the reliably riveting Olivia Colman), who has groomed her lovely adopted ward Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin) in all the wrong ways. Look for What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry as the delightfully monikered Mr. Pumblechook, the go-between who introduces young Pip to the ogre in tattered wedding regalia.

Hallmark Media

Ride

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: For those seeking something a bit more family-friendly, consider Hallmark’s latest drama, a contemporary Western-styled dynastic soap about a Colorado rodeo clan, the McMurrays, led by matriarch Isabel (Last Man Standing’s Nancy Travis). In the wake of a tragedy, the family struggles to keep the operation afloat while romantic complications threaten to throw a few of the younger riders off their saddles. Think Yellowstone with a lot less swearing.

