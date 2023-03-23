How sweet it is! (Though your bracket might say otherwise.)

The journey to the Final Four continues for 16 teams in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional semifinal round beginning Thursday (March 23) with games in Louisville (South Region), New York City (East), Kansas City (Midwest) and Las Vegas (West).

Will the Cinderella story continue for No. 15 Princeton against No. 6 Creighton? Will the remaining No. 1 seeds Houston and Alabama survive and advance? And who will come out on top in the marquee matchups of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier and No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga?

Sweet 16 winners move on to the Elite 8 on Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four (April 1) and championship (April 3) games are at NRG Stadium in Houston.

March Madness 2023 TV Schedule: Sweet 16 Regional Semifinals

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, March 23

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (East Region), 6:15/5:15c, TBS

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn (West Region), 7/6c, CBS

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee (East Region), 8:45/7:45c, TBS

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA (West Region), 9:30/8:30c, CBS

Friday, March 24

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama (South Region), 6:15/5:15c, TBS

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston (Midwest Region), 7/6c, CBS

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton (South Region), 8:45/7:45c, TBS

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas (Midwest Region), 9:30/8:30c, CBS