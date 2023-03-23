March Madness 2023 TV Schedule: Sweet 16 Regional Semifinals
How sweet it is! (Though your bracket might say otherwise.)
The journey to the Final Four continues for 16 teams in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional semifinal round beginning Thursday (March 23) with games in Louisville (South Region), New York City (East), Kansas City (Midwest) and Las Vegas (West).
Will the Cinderella story continue for No. 15 Princeton against No. 6 Creighton? Will the remaining No. 1 seeds Houston and Alabama survive and advance? And who will come out on top in the marquee matchups of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier and No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga?
Sweet 16 winners move on to the Elite 8 on Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four (April 1) and championship (April 3) games are at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Let the MADNESS continue! pic.twitter.com/XzOr1ozT9x
— March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 23, 2023
All Times Eastern/Central.
Thursday, March 23
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (East Region), 6:15/5:15c, TBS
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn (West Region), 7/6c, CBS
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee (East Region), 8:45/7:45c, TBS
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA (West Region), 9:30/8:30c, CBS
Friday, March 24
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama (South Region), 6:15/5:15c, TBS
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston (Midwest Region), 7/6c, CBS
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton (South Region), 8:45/7:45c, TBS
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas (Midwest Region), 9:30/8:30c, CBS