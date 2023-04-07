Watching TV With… ‘Barry’s Henry Winkler

Emmy winner Henry Winkler and his wife of 44 years, Stacey, are big TV fans. We couldn’t say no when they asked us to their Los Angeles home to talk TV. Alas, Maisie and Sadie (in Henry’s lap) did not contribute.

Scroll down to see what the Winkler’s are watching on TV and don’t miss the Happy Days alum in his return for the final season of Barry beginning Sunday, April 16 on HBO.

The Bear (Hulu)

Henry and Stacey were already well aware of Jeremy Allen White from his 11 seasons as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the Showtime comedy Shameless. But they quickly fell in love with his follow-up role as troubled chef Carmy Berzatto in Hulu’s intense breakout comedy set in a Chicago restaurant. “I like everything about The Bear,” Henry enthuses. “And Jeremy’s intensity and his humanity pour off the screen. That show really exploded!”

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Peacock)



The Winklers admit it took them some time to saddle up and sample Kevin Costner’s Paramount Network Western drama, but once they began bingeing, they were hooked. “We enjoy anything by [executive producer] Taylor Sheridan. He tells a great story,” observes Henry. And, like all of us, they were also obsessed with 1883 (“Simply a wonderful story,” Henry says) and 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. In fact, Henry had to share their passion for the Dutton dynasty by FedEx-ing Sheridan a fan letter. “I think it’s really important to write to people,” he notes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC, Hulu)



The couple loves talk show hosts such as Seth Meyers and Amber Ruffin but share a soft spot for Jimmy Kimmel and his ABC late-night series. “Jimmy gets everything,” Stacey says. “He’s smart. He’s kind. He has a conscience.” And the Winklers cross paths with the Kimmels outside Hollywood. “When we go fishing in Idaho,” Henry says, “he has a lodge. We go for dinner at least once a trip.”

