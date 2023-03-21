‘We Were Liars’: Julie Plec Adaptation Ordered to Series at Prime Video

Prime Video is giving the green light to We Were Liars, a series adaptation based on E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel of the same name with Julie Plec attached to write and executive produce the project.

We Were Liars is a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. The young adult novel upon which the show is based has sold nearly three million copies worldwide since its release in 2014. Along with Plec, who is best known for The Vampire Diaries, the series has also recruited Carina Adly Mackenzie (Roswell, New Mexico) as a writer and producer.

“We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us. But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are,” Plec and Mackenzie said in a shared statement. “We’re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends… just lie.”

“E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars is a gripping story centered on family, love, secrets, and lies that is perfect for our Prime Video audience,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. “Lockhart, Julie Plec, and Carina Adly MacKenzie are each brilliant at creating complex characters and we’re looking forward to teaming up with these incredible storytellers, along with Universal Television, to bring this show to life.”

Joining the show alongside Plec and Mackenzie are executive producers Emily Cummins and E. Lockhart with Universal Television and Amazon Studios backing the project. Stay tuned to see what’s next for We Were Liars as the show takes shape at Prime Video.

We Were Liars, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video