It may be a while before we’re once again enjoying the extended days of summer, but the stars of Prime Video‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty give off plenty of sunshine to offset the gloomiest of days, especially when they’re teasing Season 2 details.

TV Insider caught up with stars Sean Kaufman and series newbie Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock, Barry) — who joined the show alongside Kyra Sedgwick for the upcoming second chapter — during the New York City red carpet premiere for Prime Video’s other series The English. Together, they offered some insight as to what fans can anticipate once the series returns.

While there’s no premiere date yet, the show based on Jenny Han’s books has wrapped filming in North Carolina, and Kaufman, who plays Steven Conklin, brother to protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) is putting fans’ minds at ease regarding the season’s faithfulness to its source material.

“Without giving too much away, I think for fans of the books, there’s gonna be a lot of material that’s there to look forward to if they have read,” Kaufman shared. “And also at the same time, I think Jenny [Han] does a wonderful job of balancing for people that haven’t read the books and just started with the show.”

When it comes to aspects of the story that are new, Fisher’s character, Skye, who has yet to be revealed, is one of them. As Kaufman said of the new addition, “it’s a great mix.” Fisher was rather mum about their character as they revealed few details to us, but enough to excite fans, no doubt.

meet our newest cast member ✨ pic.twitter.com/OXlkc8QyGD — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) November 21, 2022

“I think it’s fun because it’s a very new dynamic that sort of enters everything,” Fisher teased, adding, “which was very enjoyable for me.”

As they couldn’t say too much more about Season 2, Kaufman and Fisher offered some commentary on the show’s supportive fanbase. “It’s meant the world,” Kaufman gushed. “It’s crazy. We had fans who visited where we shot in Wilmington [from] different countries who came down just to look at the places where we filmed and meet us… I feel so blessed.”

Fisher has felt the love too, even if they’ve only just joined the series in Season 2. “It’s really incredible and people just love the show so much. They’re really funny too. I’m just now getting people on my Instagram and I feel like I have a very niche sense of humor, and everyone already enjoys it,” Fisher marveled. “So I feel like we’re clicking.”

While they received Oscar buzz for their role in the film Eighth Grade, Fisher’s been deep into the horror genre as of late, and is glad to be making a jump to The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s beachy vibes. It’s “so needed,” Fisher told TV Insider. “I’ve been doing horror for what feels like forever and I feel very happy to not have to scream and be covered in blood.”

Only time will tell what’s in store for Fisher’s new character, but along with Kaufman, they’ve given fans plenty to look forward to. In case you’re in need of a sunny getaway sooner than Season 2’s arrival, be sure to check out Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty anytime on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video