Family can be tough, especially when they love to butt into your life, as the teen at the center of Michael Schur’s new comedy, Primo, can attest to.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the comedy from New York Times best-selling author Shea Serrano and the Emmy-winning producer of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 19.

Rafa Gonzales (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio) is the 16-year-old being raised by his mother and five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo), and as he puts it, “it feels like 50 most of the time though. My dad left when I was little, so all my uncles are always around and they’re super-protective of my mom and me.”

And as his mom (Christina Vidal) reminds his uncles, “your influence on him is meaningful but he needs to make decisions on his own.” She also has some advice for Rafa: “Don’t go to any of your uncles about anything intimacy-related ever for the rest of your life.”

Watch the trailer above for more from this family (and the drama t0 come) as well as a look at each of the uncles.

The coming-of-age comedy is inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, Texas. It follows Rafa at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. The group — Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush — will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

Primo also stars Johnny Rey Diaz, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez, Jonathan Medina, Carlos Santos, Nigel Siwabessy, Efrain Villa, and Stakiah Lynn Washington.

Serrano, who created the series, serves as executive producer alongside Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. Peter Murrieta and Lisa Muse Bryant also executive produce. Kabir Akhtar directed the pilot. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Primo, Series Premiere, Friday, May 19, Amazon Freevee