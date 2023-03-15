Justin Hartley’s new drama for the 2023-2024 season has a new name.

CBS has announced that The Never Game has been retitled Tracker. Hartley stars in and serves as an executive producer in the series. The premiere date for the fall will be announced at another time.

The network also released the first promo for the drama, showing Hartley’s Colter Shaw in a room, looking at a photo of a man and child, with the words “I will save you” across the screen. Watch it above.

Tracker, based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, follows Colter Shaw, a long-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. It also stars Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene.

Tracker is produced by 20th Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters, and Hilary Weisman Graham serve as executive producers for 20th Television. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters.

The series was ordered to series in December 2022. “I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said at the time. “[Tracker] is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love [Tracker] – it delivers on all fronts.”

Tracker is CBS’ only new series pickup so far for the 2023-2024 season. It will be joining returning scripted shows Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, and Young Sheldon. CBS has yet to announce the futures of Blue Bloods, East New York, S.W.A.T., and True Lies.

Tracker, Series Premiere, Fall 2023, CBS