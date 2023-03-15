‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed Through Season 60 on Peacock

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of Our Lives may have left behind NBC for Peacock, but it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The streaming service has announced that the long-running soap — its 14,000th episode aired in 2020 — has been picked up for two more seasons. That means Days of Our Lives will be on through at least its 60th season.

The soap is one of television’s most iconic and trailblazing drama series, and it made the historic move from broadcast (at which point it was NBC’s longest-running drama) to streaming in September 2022. It has consistently been a top 10 title since. (The show’s library is also available to stream, as is the spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.)

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement about the move. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

“In the early 1950s my father, Ted Corday, the creator of Days of our Lives, was directing The Guiding Light a 15 minute daytime drama on CBS radio and also on the new CBS television network. Same script. Same cast. Same day. Both broadcasts were Live to the nation. Radio at 11:00 and Television at 2:00…both live broadcasts. He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV instead of listening to the radio. He was right. He was a pioneer. Later he directed and produced As the World Turns solely on CBS television. It became the first 1/2 hour daytime drama,” Corday said of the move to streaming in August.

“In 1975 Days went from a 1/2 show to an hour show…another first. He never feared change or what the future held…he embraced both. That pioneering spirit has been evident in the many thousands of episodes of Days produced over the last 58 years,” he continued. “It is only appropriate that Days is the first daytime drama to be exclusively broadcast in this manner, and it is a very exciting and upward transition.”

The soap has won 61 Emmy Awards, including 2022’s Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, and 392 nominations as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.