‘Days of Our Lives’ Moving to Peacock After 57 Years on NBC

If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, you’re going to have to subscribe to Peacock to keep watching this fall.

Days of Our Lives, which has aired on NBC for 57 years, will be moving to Peacock exclusively, with the first episode set for September 12. For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on the streaming service daily. The show’s robust library is already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Days of Our Lives will be joining the spinoff, Beyond Salem, on the streaming service. Beyond Salem features both new and familiar characters to Days fans. The first season was released in September 2021, while the five episodes of the second chapter dropped this summer, from July 11 through July 15.

With the move of Days, that leaves the time slot open during the week on NBC, and the network will air NBC News Daily, a news show featuring anchors Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford. It will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer, with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. It first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965, then expanded to an hour 10 years later.

