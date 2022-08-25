After 57 years on NBC, Days of Our Lives is making the move to streaming, with new episodes beginning to air on Peacock on Monday, September 12. In celebration, executive producer Ken Corday gave a celebratory toast with the cast and crew of the series on August 22, and TV Insider has a first look in the photos above and below.

“In the early 1950’s my father, Ted Corday, the creator of Days of our Lives, was directing The Guiding Light a 15 minute daytime drama on CBS radio and also on the new CBS television network. Same script. Same cast. Same day. Both broadcasts were Live to the nation. Radio at 11:00 and Television at 2:00…both live broadcasts. He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV instead of listening to the radio. He was right. He was a pioneer. Later he directed and produced As the World Turns solely on CBS television. It became the first 1/2 hour daytime drama,” Corday said in a statement about the historic move in daytime TV.

“In 1975 Days went from a 1/2 show to an hour show…another first. He never feared change or what the future held…he embraced both. That pioneering spirit has been evident in the many thousands of episodes of Days produced over the last 58 years,” the EP continued. “Now we have pioneered into the streaming world of television in 2022 on the NBC Peacock platform. It is only appropriate that Days is the first daytime drama to be exclusively broadcast in this manner, and it is a very exciting and upward transition.”

Peacock is already home to the spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, and now fans will be able to access that, the original show’s robust library, and new episodes in one place. The daytime drama aired in 14,000th episode in 2020 and is NBC’s longest-running series, with 58 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama in 2018. The series is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Corday is executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

Scroll down for a look at the toast.

Days of Our Lives, New Episodes Streaming Premiere, Monday, September 12, Peacock