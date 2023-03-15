Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series Canceled After One Season

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan in 'Willow'
Disney+

Willow

 More

Willow is no more over at Disney+, as the streamer has reportedly dropped the live-action original series based on the 1988 film by Ron Howard.

The proposed cancelation comes two months after the show’s eight-episode first season, which was a sequel to the classic movie. The series took place three years following the movie’s events, and although it wasn’t as buzzy as other shows on the platform, it was well-received by critics earning 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the series won’t continue, the revival of the IP may lead Lucasfilm to revisit the fantasy world in the future potentially. News of the cancelation follows news of Lucasfilm readjusting its film slate, taking time to plan out its next Star Wars installment.

However, the Star Wars franchise seems to be moving intensely on Disney+, housing series like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka, Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew alongside upcoming animated projects. The cancellation also comes amid increased scrutiny at the media companies, including Disney, which have been curbing streaming content spending in search of profitability.

The story begins in the movie with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Willow, set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures live, introduced several new characters in the series. And the unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they face their inner demons and attempted to come together to save their world.

Jon Bernthal to Revive The Punisher for 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Related

Jon Bernthal to Revive The Punisher for 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Ellie Bamber, Talisa Garcia, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori starred alongside Warwick Davis, who reprised his title role as Willow Ufgood.

Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot and served as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle, Howard, and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan also served as executive producers.

Willow Season 1, Streaming Now, Disney+

Willow (2022) - Disney+

Willow (2022) where to stream

Willow (2022)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Blue Bloods,' 'FBI,' and 'NCIS'
1
CBS Finale Dates: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘FBI’ Episode 100 & More
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Jason Ritter attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2
Jason Ritter Joins ‘Matlock’ Reboot on CBS
Mayim Bialik hosting 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Admits to ‘Horrible Error’ After Fan Protests
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React Over Major Daily Double Bet
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel'
5
‘Citadel’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video