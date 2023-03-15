Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series Canceled After One Season

Willow is no more over at Disney+, as the streamer has reportedly dropped the live-action original series based on the 1988 film by Ron Howard.

The proposed cancelation comes two months after the show’s eight-episode first season, which was a sequel to the classic movie. The series took place three years following the movie’s events, and although it wasn’t as buzzy as other shows on the platform, it was well-received by critics earning 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the series won’t continue, the revival of the IP may lead Lucasfilm to revisit the fantasy world in the future potentially. News of the cancelation follows news of Lucasfilm readjusting its film slate, taking time to plan out its next Star Wars installment.

However, the Star Wars franchise seems to be moving intensely on Disney+, housing series like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka, Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew alongside upcoming animated projects. The cancellation also comes amid increased scrutiny at the media companies, including Disney, which have been curbing streaming content spending in search of profitability.

The story begins in the movie with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Willow, set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures live, introduced several new characters in the series. And the unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they face their inner demons and attempted to come together to save their world.

Ellie Bamber, Talisa Garcia, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori starred alongside Warwick Davis, who reprised his title role as Willow Ufgood.

Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot and served as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle, Howard, and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan also served as executive producers.

Willow Season 1, Streaming Now, Disney+