All the Shows You Can’t Watch Anymore on Disney+ and Hulu
In early May, Disney announced it would be removing various titles from its streaming services, Hulu and Disney+, in a move reminiscent of Warner Bros. Discovery late last year.
Despite Twitter bullying the company into keeping the 2018 documentary on The Little Mermaid animator Howard Ashman (as its live-action remake hit theaters), it wasn’t able to save over 105 titles on the chopping block. Disney gave audiences a week to watch these titles before they were permanently removed from the platforms as a cost-cutting measure.
Rosaline, Willow, Cheaper by the Dozen (2022), and several other titles with recent premieres have been removed. Older fan favorites like Marvel’s Runaways have been scrubbed from both platforms. With no physical releases or complimentary YouTube uploads, there’s no way to watch most of these shows legally. It’s possible we could see these shows resurface on a FAST service, but that remains to be confirmed.
In a recent statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed his vision of shifting towards a strategy of producing fewer but higher-quality content offerings. With a renewed focus on profitability, Disney aims to prioritize theatrical releases for films and reduce the production of generic shows.
All of the following titles were purged under the masses’ noses during Memorial Day weekend so that it would go fairly unnoticed. Here’s a list of all the titles removed from both Hulu and Disney+ in North America.
Disney+:
Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
Black Beauty
Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
Club Mickey Mouse
DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge
DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants
DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins
Flora & Ulysses
Foodtasic
Gina Yei
Harmonious Live!
The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
It’s All Right!
Low Tone Club
Magic Camp
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
More Than Robots!
The Mysterious Benedict Society
On Pointe
Own The Room
Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
Prop Culture
Race To The Center Of The Earth
Shop Class
The Big Fib
The One And Only Ivan
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Turner & Hooch (Series)
Hulu:
Chasing Virgins
Damned Fate
Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
Insanity
It Was Not My Fault
Limbo
Mask vs Knight
Prime Time
Repatriated
The Bomber
The Cry of the Butterflies
The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller