All the Shows You Can’t Watch Anymore on Disney+ and Hulu

In early May, Disney announced it would be removing various titles from its streaming services, Hulu and Disney+, in a move reminiscent of Warner Bros. Discovery late last year.

Despite Twitter bullying the company into keeping the 2018 documentary on The Little Mermaid animator Howard Ashman (as its live-action remake hit theaters), it wasn’t able to save over 105 titles on the chopping block. Disney gave audiences a week to watch these titles before they were permanently removed from the platforms as a cost-cutting measure.

Rosaline, Willow, Cheaper by the Dozen (2022), and several other titles with recent premieres have been removed. Older fan favorites like Marvel’s Runaways have been scrubbed from both platforms. With no physical releases or complimentary YouTube uploads, there’s no way to watch most of these shows legally. It’s possible we could see these shows resurface on a FAST service, but that remains to be confirmed.

In a recent statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed his vision of shifting towards a strategy of producing fewer but higher-quality content offerings. With a renewed focus on profitability, Disney aims to prioritize theatrical releases for films and reduce the production of generic shows.

All of the following titles were purged under the masses’ noses during Memorial Day weekend so that it would go fairly unnoticed. Here’s a list of all the titles removed from both Hulu and Disney+ in North America.

Disney+:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow

Best In Snow

Better Nate Than Never

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Black Beauty

Big Shot

Chasing Waves

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Chorus: Success, Here We Go!

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge

DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants

DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins

Earth To Ned

Encore!

Family Reboot

Fauci

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtasic

Gina Yei

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

It’s All Right!

Just Beyond

Low Tone Club

Magic Camp

Marvel 616

Marvel’s The Runaways

Marvel’s Project Hero

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots!

The Mysterious Benedict Society

On Pointe

Own The Room

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays

Pick Of The Litter

Prop Culture

Queen Family Sing-Along

Race To The Center Of The Earth

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super / Natural

The Big Fib

The One And Only Ivan

The Quest

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Turner & Hooch (Series)

Willow

Wolfgang

Hulu:

Best In Dough

Black Narcissus

Chasing Virgins

Chef vs Wild

Conversations with Friends

Darby And The Dead

Damned Fate

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Future Man

Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It

Insanity

It Was Not My Fault

Keep This Between Us

Limbo

Little Demon

Looking for Alaska

Love In The Time Of Corona

Love Trip Paris

Maggie

Marvel’s The Runaways

Mask vs Knight

Motherland Fort Salem

Pistol

Prime Time

Queen Family Sing-Along

Repatriated

Reprisal

Rosaline

The Bomber

The Cry of the Butterflies

The Come Up

The Deep End

The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2

The Next Thing You Eat

The Premise

The Princess

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Wilderness of Error

Y: The Last Man