Jon Bernthal Is Returning as The Punisher for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Jon Bernthal is to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Disney+‘s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

He will join fellow Netflix Marvel alums Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio when production begins in New York later this month, according to THR.

It serves as a spiritual successor to the Netflix Daredevil series, where The Punisher spin-off series also spun off starring Berenthal. Born Again takes its name from a landmark Daredevil story by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli in 1986, but the show will not follow the source material closely.

For example, The Punisher did not appear in the original source material, and some of the storylines played out in the final season of the Netflix series. What’s in store for the series and any plot details remain unknown.

Berenthal first appeared as The Punisher in the second season of Netlix’s Daredevil. He is one of the few returning aspects of the series outside the titular character and his nemesis Kingpin. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played classic supporting characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not expected to return.

Although it’s surprising to see Berenthal’s Castle return following the abrupt end of the Netflix Marvel regime, which saw shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist get the axe alongside The Punisher and Daredevil, we’ve slowly seen some former names reprising their old roles.

In January 2021, Marvel boss Kevin Feige considered the characters to still exist in some capacity, and by the end of the year, Cox cameoed as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later in the She-Hulk series. D’Onofrio appeared in Hawkeye, and he and Cox are expected to play a role in the upcoming Echo series, which is set to spin Born Again off.