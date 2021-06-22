‘Class of ’09’ Limited Series With Kate Mara & Brian Tyree Henry Ordered at FX

FX has ordered the limited series Class of ’09, a suspense thriller starring Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry.

The drama follows a class of FBI agents operating in a near-future world where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. Announced by FX’s President of original programming, Gina Balian, Class of ’09 will be produced by FX Productions and will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

In the show, a group of agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a friend. The story spans three decades and is told across three interweaving timelines as the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that define our lives.

The eight-episode series is executive produced by writer Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson with Nellie Reed serving as a producer. “Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” Balian said in a statement.

“With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller,” Balian concluded.

Brian Tyree Henry who is best known for Atlanta will play Tayo Miller, one of the smartest and most unorthodox agents to join the Bureau who hopes to reshape the institution from within. Meanwhile, Mara who recently featured in A Teacher has been cast as Amy Poet, a woman who never dreamed of joining the world of law enforcement, let alone at such a crucial point in time. Stay tuned for additional details as the new series takes shape.

Class of ’09, Series Premiere, TBA, FX on Hulu