Peacock is finally pulling the curtain back on its upcoming series Mrs. Davis with a wild new trailer. The show is officially set to premiere on the streamer beginning Thursday, April 20 with four episodes, followed by weekly installments each Thursday.

It stars Betty Gilpin as Simone, a nun intent on destroying the titular Artificial Intelligence which is considered the world’s most powerful technology. Although details about the series have been mum until now, previous loglines have teased the series as an exploration of faith and technology, otherwise known as an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

The series is led by showrunner Tara Hernandez who writes alongside fellow executive producer Damon Lindelof. Together, they executive produce the series with directors Owen Harris and Alethea Jones. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

As teased in the newly released trailer and key art, above, Gilpin’s Simone is being sought out by the A.I. Mrs. Davis through various individuals who are plugged into the system with the request that she finds the Holy Grail.

The seemingly impossible task will bring about one epic adventure as Simone turns to friend Wiley (Jake McDorman) for help. Additionally, the series features Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier.

Don’t miss out on the epic adventure that will play out across eight hour-long episodes, check out the trailer, above, and stay tuned for the arrival of Mrs. Davis on Peacock this April.

Mrs. Davis, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 20, Peacock