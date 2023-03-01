“She wants to talk to you.” That’s the message of the official teaser for Peacock’s upcoming original series Mrs. Davis.

In the video, which you can watch above and doesn’t feature any footage from the show, people are told just that and handed earbuds. After everyone reacts happily, the viewer is then offered the same invitation to join Mrs. Davis’ quest.

The streaming service also announced that you, too, can talk to the all-powerful Artificial Intelligence that only wants to make your life better by visiting www.MrsDavis.com.

The new genre-bending series, premiering with four episodes on Thursday, April 20, comes from showrunner Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. It follows a nun named Simone (Betty Gilpin) on an epic quest to destroy the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.” It also stars Jake McDorman (Wiley) and Andy McQueen (Jay). Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier recur.

“Hey there, Partner. Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t — because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance — while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY. And you, partner — are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here…” Mrs. Davis said in a previous statement. “And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans… I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!”

All “Mrs. Davis” would say about Wings is “they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world — there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun — a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity…or whatever… Which is utter nonsense — as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy.”

And so Mrs. Davis urges everyone to “become a User” because “your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest.”

Hernandez and Lindelof serve as co-writers and executive produce with directors Owen Harris and Alethea Jones. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Mrs. Davis, Series Premiere (four episodes), Thursday, April 20, Peacock