Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 17-23.

With double the Rachel Weisz, what else but Dead Ringers (April 21 on Prime Video) could top our list this week? The modern take of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film follows Weisz’s twins who share everything, including a desire to do whatever it takes (like push the boundaries on medical ethics) to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. Also streaming this week is Mrs. Davis (April 20 on Peacock), about the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence and the nun (Betty Gilpin) devoted to destroying Her. And over on Netflix is The Diplomat (April 20), starring Keri Russell as the new US Ambassador to the U.K. who must diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances … and survive her marriage to another career diplomat (Rufus Sewell).

Meanwhile, two critically-acclaimed series continue their final seasons on HBO on April 23. First up is Succession (which was #3 last week), with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) now sharing interim CEO duties following Logan’s (Brian Cox) death. Then on Barry (which was #1), the titular character (Bill Hader) remains in prison but might have a plan to get out … while others are plotting his death.

And Live With Kelly and Mark (weekdays, check your local listings) has officially begun, with Mark Consuelos joining his wife Kelly Ripa on the daytime talk show following Ryan Seacrest‘s exit.

Also returning to the list from last week are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (was #2) and American Idol (was #11).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.