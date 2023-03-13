Fans Praise Angela Bassett’s ‘Real’ Reaction After Oscars ‘Snub’

While the 2023 Oscars were predictable for the most part, one perhaps surprising moment came when Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Supporting Actress award over favorite Angela Bassett.

Following Curtis’ win, fans took to social media to rally around Bassett, many praising her for her “real” reaction to the announcement. Bassett, nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was up against Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

There were gasps and shocked reactions from the live crowd as Curtis’ name was read out, but Bassett chose not to “feign excitement.”

“Angela Bassett is so real for not faking a reaction,” tweeted one viewer.

Angela Bassett is so real for not faking a reaction. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IzYFE35YQ3 — Cuntology ‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) March 13, 2023

“Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON,” wrote another fan.

“Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping,” added another. “Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional, but be happy for other who get accolades we deserve over and over.”

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping. Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional, but be happy for other who get accolades we deserve over and over. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 13, 2023

Moments after Bassett’s shock loss, actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors gave her a shout-out as they took to the stage to present an award. “Hey Auntie,” Jordan said, while Majors added, “We love you.”

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan saying “Hey, Auntie. We love you” to Angela Bassett as they approach the stage…I love them pic.twitter.com/1obirdOKOt — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Bassett was previously nominated for a Best Actress Oscar in 1994 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It? She was beaten that night by Holly Hunter for her role in Jane Campion’s The Piano.

Check out more reaction to Bassett’s shocking defeat below.

