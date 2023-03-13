The Oscars are always a big night, and while the latest ceremony may not have delivered a moment as debatable as the infamous Will Smith–Chris Rock slap, the 2023 event was still filled with must-see moments.

Whether it was moving speeches or hilarious presenting stunts, your favorite stars turned up to entertain. Along with Ke Huy Quan‘s emotional Everything Everywhere All at Once win to The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Jenny the Donkey, we’re rounding up all of the must-see moments you won’t want to miss from this year’s Oscars.

Scroll down for a peek into the moments that will make you laugh, cry, or gasp with shock.

Addressing the Slap

EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE’S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE’S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP pic.twitter.com/3wkGetL9rL — Shan 卌♡ mandalorian (@ShanLFTV) March 13, 2023

During Jimmy Kimmel‘s monologue, he brought up last year’s slap and mentioned that a bevy of stars was ready to stand up and defend him if anyone got any ideas about slapping him. While Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, and Pedro Pascal were ready to put their best foot forward, Andrew Garfield seemed a little less certain about fighting.

Ke Huy Quan’s Emotional Thank You

All awards season has been a big one for Ke Huy Quan, and his Oscar win was no exception as he broke into tears and thanked his family, colleagues, and more for his triumph not just with Everything Everywhere All at Once, but in Hollywood overall.

An Irish Goodbye‘s Happy Birthday

During An Irish Goodbye team’s acceptance speech for their Best Live-Action Short Film win, they used their time to sing a collective Happy Birthday to star James Martin in a sweet moment.

Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Pay Their Respects to Angela Bassett

“Hey aunty”

“We love you”

“Mm hmm” Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors showed Angela Bassett some love at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ix1N8N13Ln — Nadine White. (@Nadine_Writes) March 13, 2023

Despite being favored to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett wasn’t able to beat Jamie Lee Curtis who won for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. When Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors came onstage to present, they offered some respectful words of comfort, referring to her as “aunty” and telling her they love her.

Jenny the Donkey

Jenny the Donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin made her onstage debut alongside ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel in a funny bit between awards presentations. In other words, she stole the show for a brief moment.

A Four Weddings and a Funeral Reunion

Hugh Grant and Andie Macdowell together. Let them make the movie “Four weddings and a funeral” again :) I watch #Oscar #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/QzizhUsvSi — Enes Hergüneş (@eneshergunes) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell who starred in Four Weddings and Funeral together, reunited onstage to present together.

Lady Gaga’s Raw Performance

Lady Gaga turned heads with her stripped-down performance of Top Gun: Maverick‘s “Hold My Hand.” The close-up camera added to the emotional moment which was a standout musical number for the evening.

Elizabeth Banks & Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear was the only entertaining part of the entire #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rBoaBYunuk — Satellite 🛰️ (@JustSatellite) March 13, 2023

Despite some difficulties with some strained vocals, Elizabeth Banks was able to deliver some hilarious jokes during her presentation segment alongside the “star” of her film Cocaine Bear.

RRR‘s Musical Acceptance

During RRR‘s win for Best Original Song, “Naatu Naatu,” M.M. Keeravaani got musical himself by delivering an acceptance speech that was mostly sung.

Daniels Speeches

The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) had more than one turn at the mic, but their speeches didn’t disappoint as they took time to thank teachers, moms, and more.

Indiana Jones Reunion

oh my god, Ke Huy Quan immediately running up and hugging Harrison Ford 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y3K5iD2VNg — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 13, 2023

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford had a mini Temple of Doom reunion when Everything Everywhere All at Once won for Best Picture, ending the evening on a high note as the pair shared a sweet hug.

What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments, below.