‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot

It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.

During a chat with Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast Inside of You, he asked her about the reboot.

“I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it,” she noted.

“I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell.”

As Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) has already reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where he was romantically linked to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Considering Maslany and Cox’s onscreen chemistry, could she play his love interest in Daredevil: Born Again? Only time will tell.

Since Netflix killed Daredevil at a time when the team believed there would be more seasons to come, many storylines weren’t resolved, so Woll remains hopeful she will have a chance to wrap Karen’s story up.

“The Marvel series feels unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more,” she replied. “There’s a part of me that was like, ‘I had more to say about Karen,’ and I felt I was in the middle of that story.”

In other words, don’t give up hope quite yet as Daredevil: Born Again isn’t anticipated to arrive until 2024 at the soonest. There’s still plenty of time for casting. See Woll’s full response to the topic, below.

Daredevil, Streaming now, Disney+