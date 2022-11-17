‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot

Lisa Lagace
Comments
Deborah Ann Woll and Charlie Cox in 'Daredevil'
Netflix/Everett Collection

It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.

During a chat with Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast Inside of You, he asked her about the reboot.

“I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it,” she noted.

Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll in 'Daredevil'

(Credit: Patrick Harbron / ©Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

“I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell.”

As Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) has already reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where he was romantically linked to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Considering Maslany and Cox’s onscreen chemistry, could she play his love interest in Daredevil: Born Again? Only time will tell.

Since Netflix killed Daredevil at a time when the team believed there would be more seasons to come, many storylines weren’t resolved, so Woll remains hopeful she will have a chance to wrap Karen’s story up.

'She-Hulk': What Did You Think of Charlie Cox's Daredevil Return?
Related

'She-Hulk': What Did You Think of Charlie Cox's Daredevil Return?

“The Marvel series feels unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more,” she replied. “There’s a part of me that was like, ‘I had more to say about Karen,’ and I felt I was in the middle of that story.”

In other words, don’t give up hope quite yet as Daredevil: Born Again isn’t anticipated to arrive until 2024 at the soonest. There’s still plenty of time for casting. See Woll’s full response to the topic, below.

Daredevil, Streaming now, Disney+

Marvel's Daredevil - Netflix

Marvel's Daredevil where to stream

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel's Daredevil

Deborah Ann Woll

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Buttrey on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show’s Writers As Sam Buttrey Loses Controversial TOC Game 3
Robert Clary in Hogan's Heroes
2
Robert Clary Dies: ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star Was 96
Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
3
Sneak Peek at Hallmark’s Leading Men in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’
Ellen Pompeo
4
Ellen Pompeo Bids ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Farewell
Miguel and Lindy in 'Married at First Sight' Season 15
5
‘Married at First Sight’ San Diego: Where Are They Now?