Diego Luna: ‘Andor’ Ending With Season 2 Is ‘Really Important for My Mental Health’

After starring as future Rebel hero Cassian Andor in the Star Wars TV series Andor for two seasons, Diego Luna will be glad to come back down to Earth.

In a new interview with Variety, Luna expressed gratitude that Andor is coming to an end in Season 2. “This is the last season for Andor,” he said. “It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

As Luna explained, he only had weeks between post-production on Season 1 and the start of filming on Season 2. “There’s no time for the hangover,” he said with a laugh. “You wake up the next morning and there is always something to do.”

The actor did, however, squeeze in time between the two seasons to perform the monologue Cada vez nos despedimos major on stage in Madrid. “In a way, [theater] has kept me sane,” he said. “Theater is a great way to go back and put your feet on the ground and remind you what this is all about.”

Nevertheless, Luna sounds proud of playing Andor on the Disney+ series, a reprise of his role in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “What this character does in Rogue One is quite remarkable, and what we are building shows what needs to happen in someone’s life to be willing to sacrifice everything,” he said. “For me, this has always been a story where the people bringing change, the ones you can call heroes, are just regular people doing extraordinary things.”

Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy told reporters at a TCA panel last summer that the show’s second season will be the last — and that it will lead directly into the events of Rogue One.“If we are successful with the 24 episodes that we make, when you watch Rogue, a lot of scenes are going to take a deeper significance and a deeper resonance,” he added.

Andor, Season 2, 2023, Disney+