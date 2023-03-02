‘Riverdale’ Final Season Trailer: Archie & the Gang Get Trapped in 1950s (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Riverdale is going big with its final chapter as Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang finds themselves trapped in the 1950s. The only problem? No one knows they’re from another time except for Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

Set to premiere Wednesday, March 29, The CW unveiled the full trailer for the upcoming seventh and final season, offering fans a first look at what’s to come. While Jughead has no idea how he got there, now how to get back to the present, his friends are no help and the trailer teases this much.

Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa, and Casey Cott in 'Riverdale' Season 7

(Credit: Michael Courtney/The CW)

While they lead seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, Jugheads pals have no clue they’ve ever been anywhere besides the 1950s. In this reality, Archie is the classic all-American teen who is coming of age and getting into trouble while learning life lessons along the way. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door who is starting to question her perfect life and controlling mom Alice (Madchen Amick).

Veronica (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood heavyweight making a splash in the small town, although the reason for her presence there is shrouded in mystery. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a secret longing, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for Black students, and Kevin (Casey Cott) is a”square” who is wrestling with his sexual identity.

8 Burning Questions 'Riverdale' Must Answer in Final Season
Related

8 Burning Questions 'Riverdale' Must Answer in Final Season

Meanwhile, Reggie (Charles Melton) is a basketball sta and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser eyeing Elvis-type stardom. When Jughead is clued into their predicament by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook), will he be able to convince his friends of their true histories? In the trailer, above, he’s trying. Only time will tell if he’s successful.

Don’t miss a single second, watch the trailer, above, and don’t miss Riverdale‘s Season 7 premiere when it arrives later this month.

Riverdale, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, March 29, The CW

Riverdale - The CW

Riverdale where to stream

Riverdale

Camila Mendes

Casey Cott

Charles Melton

Cole Sprouse

Drew Ray Tanner

Erinn Westbrook

KJ Apa

Lili Reinhart

Madelaine Petsch

Vanessa Morgan

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
1
How ‘Chicago Fire’ Wrote Out Severide (For Now)
Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Carli Lloyd and Hannah Brown in 'Special Forces'
2
‘Special Forces’ Winner Breaks Down That Shocking Finale
Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi in 'Sex/Life' Season 2
3
‘Sex/Life’ Stars Explain the Long Wait for Season 2
Wheel of Fortune bagel clue
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Bagel Fail Divides America
Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho in the 'Survivor' Season 44 premiere
5
‘Survivor’ Premiere: 3 Med Stops, 2 New Advantages, 1 Wild Tribal