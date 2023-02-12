8 Burning Questions ‘Riverdale’ Must Answer in Final Season

Better make that milkshake from Pop’s to go because it’s time we bid farewell to Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang. The seventh and final season of the CW’s Riverdale premieres on Wednesday, March 29 at 9/8c.

The series is a dark take on the Archie comics, with the first season focusing on the characters solving a murder mystery that took one of their own. Since then, they’ve dealt with serial killers, sacrificial cults, witches, and even alternate universes. This town has been through a lot and sent audiences on a whirlwind adventure with Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and the rest of its residents. It’ll be sad to see them go, but we can’t say goodbye until Riverdale Season 7 ties up some loose ends.

Season 6 left us with many questions after Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) used her pyrokinetic powers to prevent Percival’s (Chris O’Shea) curse from coming to fruition. In an epic scene, Cheryl melted Bailey’s Comet before it could wipe Riverdale off the map. The bright flash of light from the comet approaching Riverdale immediately cut to a strange revelation: Everyone in town has been sent back to 1955. We’re also back in high school with our core characters. Even more interesting: Jughead is the only character who remembers anything “BC” (“before the comet,” in his words).

This was quite the cliffhanger for Season 6 and left us with so many queries and theories for the final season of this rollercoaster of a series. Scroll down for eight of our burning questions for Riverdale Season 7.

