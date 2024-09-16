A sexy and evocative portrait of female desire, Three Women, Starz‘s 10-episode limited drama series, sees three women overturn their lives — beginning in the bedroom.

It’s based on the 2019 bestselling non-fiction book by journalist Lisa Taddeo, who spent eight years with her subjects. In this adaptation, she’s part of the series as Gia (Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies) who persuades each woman to tell her story — while going on her own sensual journey.

The sex scenes, of course, get plenty of screen time. The difference is they’re messier and more emotional than most of what passes for passion on TV. But Woodley tells TV Insider (watch the video above) that shooting them is “not sexy really, because it’s a choreographed dance. And now that there’s intimacy coordinators, there’s lots of conversation around the actual practicalities of when you’re going to touch someone, what it’s going to be, what the boundaries are.” Still, she calls the scenes “elevated” due to the “energy and safety” on set.

The women that Gia profiles couldn’t be more different. Mousy, repressed, Indiana homemaker Lina (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), whose husband refuses to kiss her, begins an obsessive affair with her old high school boyfriend, Aiden (Austin Stowell). Glamorous Martha’s Vineyard entrepreneur Sloane (DeWanda Wise, She’s Gotta Have It) has an open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood). Still, she is tempted to break their rules when it comes to a hot fisherman.

Twentysomething North Dakota waitress Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy, In My Skin) endures upheaval after finally deciding to deal with the affair she had with her married teacher in high school.

Watch the video above to hear a candid conversation with Taddeo, Woodley, Wise, and showrunner Laura Eason.

Three Women, Fridays, 10/9c, Starz