“What’s so wrong with being more like me?” Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) asks in the Unstable trailer. Well, that might depend on who you ask.

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and key art for the new comedy series (dropping March 30) from co-creators Rob Lowe, his son John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco. Ellis is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson (Lowe’s real-life son John Owen Lowe) is… none of those things.

“Am I crazy?” Ellis asks at one point in the new preview. “they called Nikola Tesla crazy. Tesla did lose his mind and fall in love with one of his pigeons, which I would never do. Although I do have a hawk. But I’m not attracted to it.”

Malcolm (Aaron Branch) turns to Jackson for help. “Ellis is spiraling,” he explains. “Come to LA and help get him back in the lab. You’ll regret it.” Jackson thinks he means he won’t regret it, but Malcolm corrects him: “I’m lowering your expectations, so you won’t be disappointed.”

But for Jackson, all Ellis ever does is try to change him into being more like him. “I want you to be exactly a version of you … you but with some tweaks,” his dad says.

Can Jackson save Ellis and his company — the board may be looking to oust him — and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father? Watch the video above for more.

Unstable also stars Sian Clifford (Anna), Rachel Marsh (Luna), and Emma Ferreira (Ruby). Joining Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Fresco as an executive producer is Marc Buckland.

Unstable, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 30, Netflix