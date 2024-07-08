Out with the old, in with the new? Not if Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) has anything to say about it!

Netflix has released the trailer for Unstable Season 2, premiering on Thursday, August 1, with all eight episodes, and it begins with Ellis introducing his company.

“Hello, new recruits. You know me as the founder of Dragon Industries. We specialize in state-of-the-art scientific breakthroughs, but we also pride ourselves on hiring some of the brightest minds in the world. At Dragon, anything is possible. You can even become CEO,” he says.

In Season 2 of Unstable, universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur Ellis lays out a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire. But does a newcomer have other ideas?

As Anna (Sian Clifford) explains, “It just makes sense for Dragon to put through a new messenger, someone we can all trust.” Soon, Peter (Lamorne Morris), a charismatic founder of a biotech start-up, becomes a big deal at Dragon and the board is considering him as CEO.

Watch the trailer above for more of what to expect from the comedy and new employees of Season 2. As Peter puts it, “It’s actually amazing anything gets done around here at all.”

Unstable also stars Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira, and Rachel Marsh. In addition to Morris, Fred Armisen, Iris Apatow, Frank Gallegos, JT Parr, Tom Allen, and Sean Clements recur. Guest stars include Eddie Pepitone, Noah Findling, Hayley Huntley, Lisa Gilroy, Paul Mabon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lily Sullivan, Jae Suh Park, Karly Rothenberg, John Gemberling, Marina Schon, Karen Murayama, Avery King, and Chase Mangum.

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe executive produce with Andrew Gurland, Sean Clements, Claire Scanlon, and Victor Fresco. Gurland, Scanlon, and Rebecca Asher direct. The season is written by Gurland, Clements, Justin Nowell, Guy Endore-Kaiser, Dominic Dierkes, John Owen Lowe, Samantha Shanker, Ali Rushfield, Kate Loveless, Caroline Fox, Andrew Lopez, Megana Rao, Caroline Wolf, and Fresco.

Unstable, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 1, Netflix